4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing

June 22, 2020 //By Jim ten Broeke, Advantech
4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing

PDF icon Download PDF
The AGV controller is at the heart of the AGV and a vital component for functionality, reliability and safety. The controller has to meet a number of specifications for these requirements. First, the controller needs to meet physical specifications for the environment, including shock resistance, humidity/dust resistance, and compatibility with the on board power supply. Second, it must also embed communications with sensors, direction control , and management system. Finally, it must comply with all safety regulations. The controller needs to be strong in industrial real time control, data handling and (wireless) communications.
Company: 
Advantech
AGV

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.