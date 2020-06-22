4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing

The AGV controller is at the heart of the AGV and a vital component for functionality, reliability and safety. The controller has to meet a number of specifications for these requirements. First, the controller needs to meet physical specifications for the environment, including shock resistance, humidity/dust resistance, and compatibility with the on board power supply. Second, it must also embed communications with sensors, direction control , and management system. Finally, it must comply with all safety regulations. The controller needs to be strong in industrial real time control, data handling and (wireless) communications.
