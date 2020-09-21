AI chips: What they are and why they matter

September 21, 2020 //By Saif M. Khan and Alexander Mann
This report explains how AI chips work, why they have proliferated, and why they matter. It also shows why leading-edge chips are more cost-effective than older generations, and why chips specialized for AI are more cost-effective than general-purpose chips. The report surveys semiconductor industry and AI chip design trends shaping the evolution of chips in general and AI chips in particular. It also presents a consolidated discussion of technical and economic trends that result in the critical cost-effectiveness trade-offs for AI applications.
