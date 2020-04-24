Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation

April 24, 2020 //By European Union Aviation Safety Agency
Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation

PDF icon Download PDF
In this paper the European Union Aviation Safety Agency presents a roadmap towards the adoption of artificial intelligence in aviation. It seeks to identify high-level objectives to be met and actions to be taken to respond to such questions as: How to establish the public trust into AI-based systems   How to integrate the ethical dimension of AI in safety certification processes  What standards, protocols and methods will be needed to develop to ensure that AI will further improve the safety of air transport?  
Company: 
European Union Aviation Safety Agency

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.