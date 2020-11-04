A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution

Our world is more inter−connected than ever, thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT). As the demand for greater integration of IoT devices grew, the need for an efficient and reliable communication standard emerged. The Bluetooth 5.0 specification paved the way for the introduction of a number of Bluetooth Low Energy networking features, particularly those that focused on the emerging requirements of IoT applications. Though Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy represented advancements in wireless technology, the inability to support a mesh topology became a significant limitation as the IoT continued to expand. To overcome this obstacle, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) launched the Bluetooth mesh Device Properties 1.0 specification, enabling the provisioning of Bluetooth−based interoperable many−to−many communications. Here, we will explore how mesh networking supports the integration of IoT devices and a solution that helps engineers accelerate designs requiring mesh−networking capabilities.