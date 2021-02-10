Discovering Deadlocks in Memory Controller IP

February 10, 2021 //By Jef Verdonck
Formal deadlock verification is an effective and pragmatic method for discovering deadlocks in complex SoC IP blocks. For the MC design, the authors used Level 4 formal techniques to find deadlock bugs that were undetected through many millions of cycles of dynamic testing.

Deadlock in IC design occurs when there is a circular-wait condition. It may happen when there is communication between blocks. This article looks at the challenges to be addressed when verifying a design for absence of deadlock through traditional dynamic testing

Company: 
U-Blox
deadlock, formal verification, memory controller

