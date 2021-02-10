Discovering Deadlocks in Memory Controller IP

Formal deadlock verification is an effective and pragmatic method for discovering deadlocks in complex SoC IP blocks. For the MC design, the authors used Level 4 formal techniques to find deadlock bugs that were undetected through many millions of cycles of dynamic testing.
Deadlock in IC design occurs when there is a circular-wait condition. It may happen when there is communication between blocks. This article looks at the challenges to be addressed when verifying a design for absence of deadlock through traditional dynamic testing
deadlock, formal verification, memory controller