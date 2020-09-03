Does Edge Intelligence make sense in an IoT world?

With the emergence of industrial IoT, companies are looking for solutions that leverage the use of data analytics in order to improve machine, equipment and process performance, quality and efficiency, either to reduce operating costs or add services in order to support a new business model. The first step in this process is the digitalisation of all assets, which involves the connection and collection of large amounts of data from different machines and equipment ready for subsequent analysis. Key to this process is the application of edge intelligence, but what does this mean in an IoT centric world?