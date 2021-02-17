Exploiting parallelism in neural network workloads for scalable acceleration hardware

The reality is almost all automotive neural network applications comprise a series of smaller NN workloads. By considering the many forms of parallelism inherent in automotive NN inference, a far more flexible approach, using multiple NN acceleration engines, can deliver superior results with far greater scalability, cost effectiveness and power efficiency

When considering the design of a hardware platform capable of executing the AI workloads needed for automated driving, many factors need to be considered. However, the biggest one is uncertainty: what capabilities does the hardware actually need to execute the worst case NN workload, and how much performance is needed to safely and reliably execute that? And how much of the time does that worst case workload have to run?