March 04, 2021 //By Coilcraft
Getting Started: An Introduction to Inductor Specifications

There is more to selecting an inductor than the nominal inductance value. To ensure the inductor will perform as needed in a specific application, due consideration must be given to inductance tolerance, current ratings, DCR, maximum operating temperature and efficiency under specific operating conditions. This paper provides students and engineers who are new to inductors with an overview of the key performance ratings they will need to understand and analyze when specifying RF and Power Inductors into their design.

Coilcraft

