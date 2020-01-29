How a Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Image Sensor Works

A charge coupled device is a highly sensitive photon detector. The CCD is divided up into a large number of light-sensitive small areas (known as pixels) which can be used to build up an image of the scene of

interest. A photon of light which falls within the area defined by one of the pixels will be converted into one (or more) electrons and the number of electrons collected will be directly proportional to the intensity

of the scene at each pixel. When the CCD is clocked out, the number of electrons in each pixel are measured and the scene can be reconstructed.