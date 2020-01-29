How a Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Image Sensor Works

January 29, 2020 //By e2v Teledyne
How a Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Image Sensor Works

A charge coupled device is a highly sensitive photon detector. The CCD is divided up into a large number of light-sensitive small areas (known as pixels) which can be used to build up an image of the scene of
interest. A photon of light which falls within the area defined by one of the pixels will be converted into one (or more) electrons and the number of electrons collected will be directly proportional to the intensity
of the scene at each pixel. When the CCD is clocked out, the number of electrons in each pixel are measured and the scene can be reconstructed.

PDF icon Download PDF
Company: 
e2v Teledyne
CCD

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.