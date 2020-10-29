How to Correctly Align Multiple Connector Sets Between PCBs

Manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) need to increase density, lower profiles, minimize heat, and enable higher data rates, all while improving reliability and lowering cost. As they work on these challenges it has become clear that in doing so, it has become more difficult to align multiple mated connector sets between two PCBs.What’s needed are clear guidelines as to how to meet these alignment challenges without compromising system performance, density, and reliability, while simultaneously meeting costs and time-to-market needs.

This article will discuss the challenge of alignment in more detail before describing how the conflicting requirements of advanced PCBs and more reliable high-density connectors can be met, cost effectively, using design best practices.