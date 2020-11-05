How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density

November 05, 2020 //By Winbond
Wearable devices cannot be assumed to have continuous access to the internet, so the system architecture has to allow for local storage of these user data. This means that wearable medical devices need high-density, non-volatile memory. And because decisions about a patient’s diagnosis and treatment might be based on the data, data integrity is a mission-critical requirement.

The traditional choice of memory type for non-volatile, error-free storage of data is NOR Flash. In low densities of below 512Mbits, NOR Flash is a cost-effective choice. When data capacity of 512Mbits or more is required, however, the fabrication process advantage of NAND Flash comes into play.

Winbond

