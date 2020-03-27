Modulation Techniques for Satellite Communications

Satellites enable high data rate communications for emerging applications like in-flight communications, connected cars, and 5G New Radio. Engineers employ complex modulation schemes to improve spectral efficiency and minimize nonlinear amplification in the RF power amplifier.
Download the white paper to learn about techniques for generating and analyzing custom modulated signals for satellite communications. Learn why a test instrument’s phase noise performance can make a difference for satellite tests.

 

