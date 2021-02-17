Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter

Interested in designing with trans-inductor voltage regulator (TLVR) output filters? Read about a topology that, when applied to the power stage outputs of a multiphase buck regulator, enables the regulator to achieve very steep load transients with a minimum of output capacitance. No sacrificing of other critical performance parameters. TLVR improves circuit reliability and - considering the high cost of polymeric capacitors - it also improves the system cost. More in the application note including basic design equations.
