Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter

February 17, 2021 //By Infineon Technologies AG
Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter

PDF icon Download PDF

Interested in designing with trans-inductor voltage regulator (TLVR) output filters? Read about a topology that, when applied to the power stage outputs of a multiphase buck regulator, enables the regulator to achieve very steep load transients with a minimum of output capacitance. No sacrificing of other critical performance parameters. TLVR improves circuit reliability and - considering the high cost of polymeric capacitors - it also improves the system cost. More in the application note including basic design equations.

Infineon

 

Company: 
Infineon Technologies AG

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.