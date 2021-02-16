Paralleling power MOSFETs in high current applications

Higher power in low voltage applications demands for MOSFETs with the lowest possible conduction resistance R DS(on)

However, when paralleling MOSFETs uneven current sharing and imbalance of power dissipation might occur due to imperfect synchronization during the turn-on and turn-off process.

Understand what parameters play an important role in current sharing. And learn about the additional power loss resulting from current sharing imbalances. For full details read the application note.