Precise Temperature Control for Electron Microscopes

Electron microscopes are a powerful laboratory tool used to observe samples across many scientific disciplines. These advanced analytical instruments enable researchers to qualitatively and quantitatively analyze samples in fields like metallography, metrology, anthropology, zoology, epidemiology and more. Temperature control plays a dynamic role in ensuring the proper operation of electron microscopes. This includes sample temperature stabilization (read Heating and Cooling of Incubator Chambers application note), as well as thermal control of sensitive equipment electronics. Thermal fluctuations can degrade the quality of the microscopic imaging, and lead to a break down in the composition of the sample under examination.
