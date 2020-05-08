Precise Temperature Control for Electron Microscopes

May 08, 2020 //By Laird Thermal Systems
Precise Temperature Control for Electron Microscopes

PDF icon Download PDF
Electron microscopes are a powerful laboratory tool used to observe samples across many scientific disciplines. These advanced analytical instruments enable researchers to qualitatively and quantitatively analyze samples in fields like metallography, metrology, anthropology, zoology, epidemiology and more. Temperature control plays a dynamic role in ensuring the proper operation of electron microscopes. This includes sample temperature stabilization (read Heating and Cooling of Incubator Chambers application note), as well as thermal control of sensitive equipment electronics. Thermal fluctuations can degrade the quality of the microscopic imaging, and lead to a break down in the composition of the sample under examination.
Company: 
Laird Technologies

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.