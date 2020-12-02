We are living in a hyper-connected world in which interconnected devices are ubiquitous. At the same time, existing technologies such as 2G and 3G are being retired to be replaced by new choices of network technology that can provide excellent fits for individual solutions. However, the IoT industry is looking for an all-in one solution that brings together excellent coverage and capacity and is secure, resilient and future-proof. In addition, the solution needs to deliver cost advantages, global roaming and voice capabilities.

LTE Cat-1 is a transformative technology because it can provide all these attributes and presents a simple way to connect IoT and enable a smarter world. To learn more read Quectel’s new white paper: A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.