March 25, 2020 //By Keysight
Test of Complex Autonomous Vehicle Designs

Autonomous vehicles (AV) combine multiple sensors, computers and communication technology to make driving safer and improve the driver’s experience. Learn about design and test of complex sensor and communication technologies being built into AVs from our white paper and posters.
Key points covered in our AV resources:

  • Comparison of dedicated short-range communications and C-V2X technologies
  • Definition of AV Levels 0 to 5
  • Snapshot of radar technology from 24 to 81 GHz

 

    AV testing

