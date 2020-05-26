Thermoelectric Cooling for Projection Lasers

Laser projectors used for entertainment applications utilize laser modules to generate 4Kresolution images with a robust color palette and up to 75,000 lumens. While commercial laser projector systems quickly have evolved to be more energy-efficient, these systems still require up to 6kW to generate bright, high-resolution images. This is needed to project in cinemas and large venues at stadiums. Consequently, the high-power laser systems generate a significant amount of heat during operation. Heat can degrade the sensitive laser components, including the laser module (laser diodes and laser optics), optical scanning system, and laser diode driver electronics. These systems need stable temperature control to ensure proper functionality, long life operation and crisp image projection. Efforts to increase luminance and color palette resolution while maintaining the size of a laser projector have led to significant thermal challenges for many manufacturers. Depending on the type of laser projector, temperature control can be maintained by a recirculating chiller or an ambient liquid cooling system with a thermoelectric cooler