Three mega-trends for a post-Covid world, and how they affect users of memory technology

Around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the strict lockdowns which governments have imposed to try to control the spread of infection, have brought short-term upheaval to every aspect of people’s lives. But looking ahead at the months and years to follow once the immediate crisis has passed, which changes in ordinary life are likely to endure? And how does a memory IC manufacturer such as Winbond ensure that it is ready to meet the changed requirements of electronics device OEMs? This is the company’s broad assessment of how the post-Covid world is going to shape up, and of the demands that this will place on suppliers to the memory IC market.