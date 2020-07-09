Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging

This paper reveals how eMobility companies can achieve compliance with regulations relating to vehicles such as eScooters and eBikes while also making it easier for users to find their rides. Utilizing GNSS coupled with dead reckoning enables precise location information at an attractive price-point that can address the specific challenges such as the small form factor of electric ride-sharing and eMobility vehicles. Bringing multi-constellation L1 and L5 GNSS capability plus dead reckoning achieves location accuracy in dense urban canyons with up to ten times greater precision than single constellation GNSS alone.
