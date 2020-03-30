AD5940 Analog Front End

March 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Analog Devices' ICs feature integrated hardware accelerators for advanced sensor diagnostics

The AD5940 analog front end is a complete sensor signal chain with drive and data acquisition blocks. It incorporates both potentiostat and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) functionality. The device features integrated hardware accelerators for advanced sensor diagnostics and low noise for accurate sensor measurements. This highly integrated AFE is designed for wearable “always-on” and chemical analysis applications.

