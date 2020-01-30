AMC1306 Small Reinforced Isolated Modulator

January 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:13

Certified to provide reinforced isolation of up to 7000 VPEAK

Texas Instruments AMC1306x device is a precision, Delta-Sigma (ΔΣ) modulator with the output separated from the input circuitry by a capacitive double isolation barrier that is highly resistant to magnetic interference

Image: 
AMC1306 Small Reinforced Isolated Modulator
URL: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/461049219;266338444;l?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/t/texas-instruments/amc1306x-reinforced-isolated-modulator
Text of the link: 
Learn More
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
Digi-Key Sponsored NL - February 11, 2020
Image Format: 
Full Width

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.