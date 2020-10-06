AMT Capacitive Encoders

CUI Devices' digital encoder kits support shaft sizes from 2 mm - 15.875 mm
CUI Devices' incremental, absolute, and commutation AMT modular encoder kits with capacitive sensing technology offer a highly ruggedized solution without sacrificing accuracy. These encoder kits feature up to 22 programmable resolutions and support a range of motor shaft sizes.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/475196891;281174225;r?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/c/cui/amt-series-encoders
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width