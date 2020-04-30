EXtreme low power (XLP) development board with BLE connectivity
The DT100111 AVR-BLE development board makes XLP wireless applications development quick and easy. It combines a powerful AVR ATmega3208 microcontroller, an ATECC608A CryptoAuthentication™ secure element, and the RN4870 BLE module.
