AVR-BLE Development Board

April 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
EXtreme low power (XLP) development board with BLE connectivity

The DT100111 AVR-BLE development board makes XLP wireless applications development quick and easy. It combines a powerful AVR ATmega3208 microcontroller, an ATECC608A CryptoAuthentication™ secure element, and the RN4870 BLE module.

AVR-BLE Development Board
