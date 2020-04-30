AVR-IoT WG Development Board

April 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:28

AVR Development board with Google Cloud Connectivity

The AVR-IoT WG development board combines a powerful 8-bit ATmega4808 MCU, an ATECC608A CryptoAuthentication™ secure element IC, and the fully certified ATWINC1510 Wi-Fi ® network controller - which provides the most simple and effective way to connect your embedded application to Google’s Cloud IoT core platform.

