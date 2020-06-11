Battery Tester Reference Design for High Current Applications

June 11, 2020
Li-Ion battery formation and electrical testing require accurate voltage and current control, better than ±0.05% over the specified temperature range.  This reference design proposes a solution for high-current (up to 50 A) battery tester applications supporting input (bus) voltages from 8 V–16 V.

Battery Tester Reference Design for High Current Applications
