BGM220 Bluetooth<sup>®</sup> Modules

March 09, 2021 //By Luc Desimpel
BGM220 modules provide developers with a highly integrated, scalable connectivity

These modules support Bluetooth direction finding and deliver up to a ten-year battery life on a single coin cell. At just 6 mm x 6 mm, this is an ultra-compact, low-cost, long battery life SiP module that adds turnkey Bluetooth.

