BGM220 modules provide developers with a highly integrated, scalable connectivity
These modules support Bluetooth direction finding and deliver up to a ten-year battery life on a single coin cell. At just 6 mm x 6 mm, this is an ultra-compact, low-cost, long battery life SiP module that adds turnkey Bluetooth.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/485881673;292896631;f?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/s/silicon-laboratories/bgm220x-bluetooth-modules
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width