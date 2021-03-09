Bluetooth<sup>®</sup> Xpress Simplifies Wireless Development

March 09, 2021 //By Luc Desimpel
Delivers Bluetooth 5 connectivity with zero programming

Xpress framework for iOS and Android™ apps takes away all the complexity of adding Bluetooth connectivity to mobile apps. With a simple API for connection and communication, and example apps to get users started, Xpress framework makes BLE design as easy for mobile as it is for embedded systems.

Bluetooth<sup>®</sup> Xpress Simplifies Wireless Development
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/486000958;292896631;v?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/s/silicon-laboratories/blue-gecko-xpress-bgx13
Learn More
