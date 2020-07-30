Communications - Digilent

July 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 10:41

Eclypse Z7 bundle offers a solution for high‑speed instrumentation and measurement systems for edge computing

The bundle includes Eclypse Z7 Xilinx Zynq ® SoC platform, the Zmod ADC 1410, and Zmod DAC 1411; both Zmods with 100 MSPS, 14‑bit converters. The bundle can be customized by adding different Zmods.

