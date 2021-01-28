On-demand webinar: Voice over 5G – evolution, deployment, technology and testing aspects

5G is here! Voice services have been reality since decades and the industry wants to continue their success story in wireless networks also with 5G. This means various evolutionary steps towards the introduction of voice over New Radio (VoNR).

Our webinar introduces you to the technology aspects behind incorporating voice services in 5G networks and outlines possible deployment scenarios. And since test and measurement guarantees proper implementation to achieve best user experience, we will also demonstrate how to test voice capabilities of 5G smartphones in different deployment scenarios.

To ensure highest performance, we will be using the unique R&S®CMX500 radio communication tester and the R&S®CMsquares 5G test software solution from Rohde & Schwarz.

In short, you will learn about:

- Technology aspects of voice services in 5G networks

- Deployment options on how to incorporate voice services

- Challenges and solutions of testing voice capabilities of 5G smartphones

s. LINK, s. JAM, s. MARMIND

https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/5g/