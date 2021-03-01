Digi ConnectCore® 8M Nano Development Kit

March 01, 2021 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 13:28

Develop embedded applications with ease using Digi's ConnectCore 8M Nano development kit

It integrates memory, Digi Microcontroller Assist™ power management, pre-certified wireless connectivity, and advanced Digi TrustFence ® device security with a complete, open-source Linux software platform based on the Yocto Project ®.

 

