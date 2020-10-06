CUI Devices' DIP switches offer several mounting options in 1- to 16-poles
CUI Devices' piano, rotary, and slide DIP switches feature raised or flat actuator levels, 1- to 16-poles, and 1.27 mm or 2.54 mm pitches. Ideal for IoT applications, these DIP switches further offer short, long, or SMT pins, PC pin, or gull wing terminations.
