October 06, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 16:34

CUI Devices' DIP switches offer several mounting options in 1- to 16-poles

CUI Devices' piano, rotary, and slide DIP switches feature raised or flat actuator levels, 1- to 16-poles, and 1.27 mm or 2.54 mm pitches. Ideal for IoT applications, these DIP switches further offer short, long, or SMT pins, PC pin, or gull wing terminations.

