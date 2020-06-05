DRV3245Q-Q1 Automotive 3-Phase Motor Gate Driver Evaluation Module

June 05, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted on Fri, 06/05/2020

The BOOSTXL-DRV3245AQ1 EVM helps designers evaluate the operation and performance of the DRV3245AQPHPRQ1 motor gate driver. The EVM utilizes a compact and modular form for ease of use and is designed to dock with compatible TI LaunchPads for a complete motor control system.

DRV3245Q-Q1 Automotive 3-Phase Motor Gate Driver Evaluation Module
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/469090318;261492199;s?https://www.ti.com/tool/BOOSTXL-DRV3245AQ1?HQS=asc-mdbu-bldc-motors_powertrain12v-exah-evm-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
Order Now
Texas Instruments - Sponsored NL - June 9, 2020
