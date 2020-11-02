Eaton's DRA Automotive Grade Shielded Inductors

November 02, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 14:57

Designed to meet automotive electronics power and thermal handling requirements

Magnetically shielded for low EMI and superior mechanical strength. DRA inductors offer low DCR, low core loss, and more current capability at higher inductances. Suitable for automotive applications beyond AEC-Q200 standards.

Eaton's DRA Automotive Grade Shielded Inductors
