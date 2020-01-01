Dear all,

Shipping the 6th of April (editorial deadline no later than the 25th of March), our April edition of eeNews Europe will focus on Edge Computing & AI, Optoelectronics and Power Supplies & Batteries..

As always at eeNews Europe, we do welcome contributed articles and we encourage you to take this upcoming edition as an opportunity to share with our readers your latest developments in any of these fields, or simply discuss new design trends, solutions and product launches that you’ve been actively working on.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for further guidelines or to come up with your own suggestions. Our absolute editorial submission deadline for these sections is the 25th of March but the earlier the better.

Our May edition (deadline the 22nd of April) will focus on Energy Harvesting & Storage, Connectors & Chip Interconnects and IC Design & EDA Tools.

For more detailed information about our editorial coverage and readership, please download our 2020 publishing schedule and media kit .

Julien Happich

Editor-in-Chief of eeNews Europe

Tel +33 05 34 65 53 06

julien.happich@electronicseurope.net

www.eeNewsEurope.com