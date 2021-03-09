Energy efficiency that can extend coin cell battery life beyond five years
Designed to meet the requirements of high-volume, battery-powered Bluetooth devices. Featuring an ultra-low transmit and receive power (3.6 mA TX at 0 dBm, 2.6 mA RX), and a high-performance, low-power M33 core (27 µA/MHz active, 1.2 µA sleep).
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/485888231;292896631;c?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/s/silicon-laboratories/efr32bg22-wireless-gecko-soc-family
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width