EVAL-CN0428-EBZ

March 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 14:51

ADuCM355 water quality measurement system board

The liquid analysis circuit reference design is a modular sensor measurement platform that allows the user to design a flexible water quality measurement system using off the shelf probes. Its high level of integration enables lab-grade electrochemical measurements of liquid analysis sensors including pH, oxidation reduction potential (ORP), ion selective electrodes (ISEs) and electrical conductivity on the same hardware and firmware.

Image: 
EVAL-CN0428-EBZ
URL: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/465066654;270253157;j?https://www.digikey.com/products/en?keywords=CN0428
Text of the link: 
Learn More
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
Digi-Key Sponsored NL - April 8, 2020
Image Format: 
Full Width

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.