March 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
ADuCM355 electrochemical gas sensor board

The gas sensing circuit reference design is a modular sensor measurement platform that allows the user to design a flexible gas sensing  measurement system using standard 4-pin electrochemical gas sensors. Its high level of integration enables measurement, sensor biasing, and built-in diagnostics features for sensor health analysis with complete hardware & firmware for up to 4 target gases.

EVAL-CN0429-EBZ
