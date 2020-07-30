Factory Automation - Melexis

July 30, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 10:38

MLX90393 programmable Triaxis ® magnetic field sensor

Melexis' MLX90393 series of programmable Triaxis magnetic sensors is designed for micropower applications with programmable duty cycles in the range of 0.1% to 100%. Current supply is a low 4 mA and provides 100 µA output.

Image: 
Factory Automation - Melexis
URL: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/470886232;276414032;e?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/m/melexis/mlx90393-programmable-triaxis-magnetic-field-sensor
Text of the link: 
Learn More
Background-color: 
 
Newsletter Sponsored: 
Digi-Key Sponsored NL - Aug 19,2020
Image Format: 
Full Width

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.