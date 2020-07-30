Factory Automation - Melexis

MLX90393 programmable Triaxis ® magnetic field sensor
Melexis' MLX90393 series of programmable Triaxis magnetic sensors is designed for micropower applications with programmable duty cycles in the range of 0.1% to 100%. Current supply is a low 4 mA and provides 100 µA output.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/470886232;276414032;e?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/m/melexis/mlx90393-programmable-triaxis-magnetic-field-sensor
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width