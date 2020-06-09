Flat-Clamp TVS based reference design for protection against transient for grid applications

June 09, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 10:43

This reference design showcases different approaches for protecting analog digital IOs against overvoltage and transients and generation of the required power supplies for operation of analog front-end ( AFE) from a single 5 V. This design generates 5 V from 12-Vor 24-V high-efficiency power modules.

Flat-Clamp TVS based reference design for protection against transient for grid applications
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/469311027;260922494;g?https://www.ti.com/tool/TIDA-010008?HQS=app-lp-ldo-tida010008-exah-rd-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
Learn more
