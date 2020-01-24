Fundamentals of Power Supply Design draws upon decades of experience from Texas Instruments’ Power-Systems experts. It is written by Bob Mammano, a pioneer in the power supply industry and recognized as “the Father” of the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) controller. The book starts out with power supply basics such as voltage regulation and power component selection, and then addresses advanced topics such as magnetics design, minimizing EMI, and topology selection. The book is a readable resource that contains equations and theories but also chronicles the history of the power supply industry. Actual measurements are also used throughout to illustrate practical example circuits. This book will be your key reference guide whether you are a new or seasoned power engineer.