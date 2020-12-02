Harsh Environments - Switchcraft/Conxall

Switchcraft/Conxall's Mini-Con-X ® Insta-Click™ spring-loaded latching mechanism locks automatically
Featuring a latching mechanism providing an automatic positive lock, this latching mechanism improves the water resistance rating to IP68 when used as part of a molded cable assembly making it ideal for harsh environments.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/480808104;287170366;i?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/c/conxallswitchcraft/mini-con-x-insta-click-sealed-connectors
Text of the link:
Learn More
Image Format:
Full Width