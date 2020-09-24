Harwin Provides Industry with Smallest & Most Lightweight Mixed-Layout Connectors to Date

Harwin continues to extend the scope of its high-reliability connector portfolio through the introduction of mixed-layout versions of the company’s popular Gecko series.

By complementing the data contacts with 2 or 4 power contacts (in power/data configurations of either 1+8+1 or 2+8+2), the Gecko-MT products enable significant space and weight reductions in electronic hardware. This means that they address modern system designs where major constraints can be placed on these parameters. The respective power and data current ratings are 10A and 2.8A max per contact.

By encompassing both data and power in a single compact and lightweight solution, Gecko-MT connectors are highly optimized for avionics, defense, space, and motorsport. They are available from stock and through Harwin’s distribution network. In addition, cable assemblies can be requested for manufacture by Harwin’s in-house operations.

Download the Gecko MT Product overview for more information.