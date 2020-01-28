How to design multi-kW DC/DC converters for electric vehicles (EVs)

January 28, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel

We are all well aware that the demand for Electric Vehicles (EV) is increasing rapidly. This eight-part training session will teach you about typical EV power systerms, how the different types of batteries are charged, understand how EV’s are designed, learn an on-board charger design at a high level and how gate drivers can improve your power system.

Image: 
How to design multi-kW DC/DC converters for electric vehicles (EVs)
Client: 
TI
Lien article: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/460661650;265725327;i?https%3A%2F%2Ftraining....
Lien raw: 
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/460661650;265725327;i?https://training.ti.com/how-design-multi-kw-dcdc-converters-electric-vehicles-evs?HQS=app-hvp-hpd-multikwdcdcconverters-agg-tr-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.