hybridNETBOX - multi-channel AWG & Digitizer in one box!

September 23, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Submitted by desimpel on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 13:57

This single LXI/Ethernet-instrument simultaneously generates and electronic signals! The hybridNETBOX is an exciting new instrumentation platform for applications that require both signal generation and acquisition in manual, automated or remotely controlled test situations. Six models are available offering the choice of 2+2, 4+4 or 8+8 matched AWG and digitizer channels , with output- and sampling-rates of 40, 80 and 125 MS/s .

Click here to watch the VIDEO (4 min)  
Click here to download the APPLICATION NOTE

 

 

hybridNETBOX - multi-channel AWG & Digitizer in one box!
https://spectrum-instrumentation.com/en/dn280x81xx-ethernet-hybridnetbox
Learn more about the hybridNETBOX
