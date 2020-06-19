Industrial Drives and Inverters - Broadcom

June 19, 2020 //By Luc Desimpel
Broadcom's ACPL-350J-000E optocoupler features overcurrent

The Broadcom ACPL-350J is a 3 A intelligent gate drive optocoupler. The high peak output current and wide operating voltage range make it ideal for driving IGBT or SiC/GaN MOSFETs directly in motor control and inverter applications.

Industrial Drives and Inverters - Broadcom
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/469086658;274902687;g?https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/b/broadcom-semi/acpl-350j-000e-3a-gate-drive-optocoupler
Learn More
