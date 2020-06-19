IoT - Microchip

IoT home automation - Microchip
The Digi-Key IOT-HOME-KIT-ND kit is an evaluation kit that utilizes Microchip Technology's AVR ®‑IoT WG development board, a MIKROE‑1926 Stepper 2 Click board™, and Adafruit's 324 stepper motor that enables rapid prototype development for Smart IoT home applications.
