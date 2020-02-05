Jacinto 7 processors: Overview of SoC subsystems and features for automotive applications

This training introduces the Jacinto™ 7 processors for automotive applications, including a high-level overview of the device architecture, the key SoC subsystems and features, and the benefits they provide.
Image:
URL:
https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/457876241;262362151;h?https://training.ti.com/jacinto7-processors-device-overview?context=1140070-1140093-1140063&HQS=epd-pro-jac-j7apl_launch_platform-exah-tr-EENewsEU-eu&DCM=yes
Text of the link:
Watch the overview here!
Image Format:
Float Left