5G opens doors to exciting new possibilities as networks need to deliver faster and more reliable communications. Superfast broadband wireless access, faster video viewing, autonomous driving, and billions of devices connected to the internet introduced by IoT, increase the complexity of 5G-ready product development. Keysight is committed to your 5G readiness. To empower you, the engineers designing, testing and making 5G a mainstream reality, we have compiled a program of webinars. Available both live and on-demand, each of the Webinars have a wide array of downloadable resources for your continuous learning. Upcoming topics include: 5G NR Massive MIMO Testing with Channel Emulation – Available from 20 th Feb 2020

Feb 2020 Modulation Distortion: How to Make High-Accuracy EVM Measurements for 5G – Available from 20 th Feb 2020

Feb 2020 KEE Webinar: #365 5G NR Site Acceptance Testing - Best Practices – March Available from 18 th March 2020

March 2020 KEE Webinar: #371 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks – Use Cases and Testing Needs – Available from 18 th March 2020

March 2020 KEE Webinar: #279 Effectively Troubleshoot LTE & Early 5G Networks – Available from 23 rd of April 2020

of April 2020 KEE Webinar: #366 Improve 5G Device Quality with Benchmarking and Troubleshooting – Available from 23rd of April 2020 Click here for registration and further information >>