Tune in
to
Keysight Talks Standards

Launching tomorrow’s next great product means staying on top of evolving technology standards.
Tune in to Keysight Talks Standards for 30-minute discussions with experts providing the latest and greatest information on cellular, automotive, and data center infrastructure standards.
You’ll learn about:

  • 100 Gbps electrical and optical specifications for 400G
  • Open Alliance and IEEE Automotive Ethernet
  • 3GPP 5G Releases 16 and 17
  • C-V2X standards and connected-vehicle certification program
  • Double Data Rate (DDR5) Memory

